PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,238,000 after acquiring an additional 84,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,121,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $106.56 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

