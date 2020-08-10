Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 624,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 830.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 77,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 453,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

