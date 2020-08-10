Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 206,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

