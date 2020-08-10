Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,713 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

