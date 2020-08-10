Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE:RLI opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.32. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.