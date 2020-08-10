Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

