Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 569,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 223,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

