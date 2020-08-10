Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.