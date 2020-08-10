Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 89.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,726,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after buying an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.