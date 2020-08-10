Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

LULU opened at $340.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $343.59. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

