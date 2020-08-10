Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 433 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.