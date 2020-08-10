Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,823 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after buying an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 732.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $11,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INGR opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

