Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.