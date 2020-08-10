Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $93.56 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

