Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $510,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Cinemark stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

