Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 48,963 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in FireEye by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $863,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

