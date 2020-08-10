Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SolarWinds by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in SolarWinds by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 469.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

