Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,855,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

