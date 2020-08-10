Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cognex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.81. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

