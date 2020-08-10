Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 316.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 635,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 328,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,994,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

