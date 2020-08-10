Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE PFG opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

