Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,930 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $42,451,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQC. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

EQC opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

