Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $504,000 in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CL King lifted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock worth $14,362,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

