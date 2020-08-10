Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,014 shares of company stock worth $36,748,799. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

