Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genesis Energy worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,856,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 2,502,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,111,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 1,580,860 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

GEL stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $728.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($2.78). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

