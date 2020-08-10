Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

