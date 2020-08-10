ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ADT from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ADT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in ADT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 7,121,436 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 364,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,670,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 349,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $16,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

