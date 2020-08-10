ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Raised to $17.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on ADT from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE:ADT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ADT by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,211 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,652 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

