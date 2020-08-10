Deutsche Bank Increases ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $11.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ADT from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,670,181 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

