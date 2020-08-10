Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $86.40.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.93 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

