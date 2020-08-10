ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $11.00

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 143,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

