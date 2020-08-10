Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKY. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Skyline stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 52.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

