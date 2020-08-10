Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protalix Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

