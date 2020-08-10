Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 393.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $632.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

