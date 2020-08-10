Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recordati from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Recordati alerts:

RCDTF stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Recordati has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.