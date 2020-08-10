Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

