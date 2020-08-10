Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

