Scotiabank Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $21.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

