Scotiabank Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

