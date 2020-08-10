Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

INN stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.35). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.