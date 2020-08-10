Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
INN stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.00.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.35). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
