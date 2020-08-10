John Francis Kelly Sells 1,307 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $62,173.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,274.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 216 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $10,249.20.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

