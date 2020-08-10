John Francis Kelly Sells 1,307 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $62,173.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,274.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 216 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $10,249.20.

On Thursday, July 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04.

On Wednesday, May 20th, John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

