Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reiterated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NWL opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,121,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

