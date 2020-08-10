Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $6.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.32). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 156.16% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.18% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

