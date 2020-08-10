Morgan Stanley Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,549 shares of company stock valued at $21,771,182.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

