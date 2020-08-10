Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $598.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,180 shares of company stock valued at $70,943,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.