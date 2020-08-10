Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.00.
CHTR opened at $598.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,180 shares of company stock valued at $70,943,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
