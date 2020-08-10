Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlassian Co. PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Atlassian’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $198.41. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.59, a PEG ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

