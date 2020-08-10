Research Analysts Set Expectations for TopBuild Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

NYSE:BLD opened at $139.10 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,212,076. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

