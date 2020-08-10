Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $6.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.79 million, with estimates ranging from $13.17 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.