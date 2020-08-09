Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report sales of $211.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. Insulet reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $849.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $876.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.12 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $220.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,755.59 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $228.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

