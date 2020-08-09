Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.24 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.96 billion to $75.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.59 billion to $78.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

