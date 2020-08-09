Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce sales of $222.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.90 million and the lowest is $200.40 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $233.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $835.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.20 million to $964.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,786. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

